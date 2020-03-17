To the editor:
I was quite disappointed that Gov. Charlie Baker did not close the malls.
If you wanted to stop the spread of coronavirus it would be one of the first places to close down.
Many young mothers make up the retail workforce. They should not be risking their lives and that of their families so people can buy a shirt or pocketbook.
They should be able to be with their children at home during this crisis. Please people only venture out for essentials like food and medicine and maybe we can stop this virus.
Carol Megna
North Attleboro
