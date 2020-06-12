To the editor:
I regularly read Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby and usually agree with many of his ideas. However, I do feel I need to disagree with his column on Saturday, May 30 (“Three Things, Governor”). He certainly understands the difficult challenge that was presented with the pandemic. This was a new problem never faced by our leaders and perhaps if this unfortunate event happens again, different decisions may be made. We always learn from our errors. Just as a coach reviews the outcome of any game, the governor will review his decisions after this pandemic is over.
However, one of his suggestions “to lead, don’t command” was troublesome to me.
Although I would like to feel that all people would follow his lead that we should wear masks and social distance, it has been proven many times that many people choose to NOT do these things which puts the rest of the population at risk. We have seen this happen in many places already.
Unfortunately due to public health concerns, I think he did show a firm voice and if that sounded like a command to you, it was done to protect all of us. Perhaps if we received more direction from our federal leaders, the governor would not have had to take such a strong position.
Governor Baker provided us with daily updates to keep us informed. I appreciate his truthful presentation of the facts and providing the various experts who gave additional information without trying to boost his own image. He regularly thanked many people in the fight against the virus. He also answered many questions from the media, many of which were repetitious.
Just as Kirby indicated I also do not envy the issues presented to all of the leaders. They have consistently worked hard to handle a new and dangerous health issue that changed on a daily basis. I thank them for their tremendous efforts for all of us. Hopefully we will not face another medical disaster such as we experienced.
Sandra Esmond
Foxboro
