To the editor:
I’m writing to urge Attleboro Municipal Council to reject Mayor Paul Heroux’s proposed ban on small bottles of liquor. This measure is expected to get a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
I’ve been a member of our community here in Attleboro for more than 42 years, and am a salesperson at Horizons Beverage.
This is an incredibly precarious time for our independent business community. With the pandemic, the businesses that I serve are struggling.
These small bottles are popular. They account for nearly 20% of local sales. People won’t stop buying them. But they will take their business to competing stores in surrounding towns and over the border in Rhode Island that would be exempt from Heroux’s proposal.
No one’s saying that this isn’t a problem. I’m simply saying that selective bans on certain products is not the solution.
My team at Horizons Beverage, and the business owners that we serve in Attleboro, want to do our part by coming to the table to agree on a plan that won’t damage our local economy.
This could include funding more robust recycling programs and organized trash pick-ups in Attleboro’s business district.
The Attleboro Municipal Council must vote “no” on the small bottles ban, and work with our local employers on a common sense path forward.
Kurt Storch Attleboro
To the editor:
I’m writing to raise the alarm regarding Mayor Paul Heroux’s proposal to ban small bottles of liquor, which will get a public hearing this Tuesday, Oct. 6.
I am a lifelong resident and dedicated community member. Today I work as a salesman at Horizon Beverage Company.
These small bottles are a meaningful percentage of their sales. Every day, they compete against out-of-town businesses in neighboring communities, and over the border in Rhode Island.
These competitors would not need to play by the same rules if the Attleboro Municipal Council were to approve Heroux’s proposal.
People won’t stop littering and they definitely won’t stop buying small bottles, but they will stop coming into Attleboro stores.
Horizon Beverage and our customers in the city want to be part of the solution to end littering in Attleboro.
They are ready to commit time and money to supporting measures such as stronger recycling operations and assist in street cleaning programs in the city.
Our municipal council must vote “no” to Mayor Heroux’s proposal and work with us to develop a real path forward that would clean up our streets without doing damage to our local economy.
Jason Bosh Attleboro
To the editor:
Attleboro Municipal Council must vote “no” on Mayor Paul Heroux’s proposal to ban small bottles of liquor when it is taken up at the public hearing this Tuesday, Oct. 6.
I’m the general manager for Yankee Spirits here in Attleboro.
This is the most challenging economic environment that I’ve ever seen, and our independent business community is struggling.
For months, we’ve had to juggle staying open while keeping our employees and customers safe, especially now with a new surge of coronavirus cases in town.
These small bottles are one of our most popular products. Our customers won’t stop buying them — they’ll just take their dollars to one of the many competing stores out-of-town and over the Rhode Island border.
With that said, we understand that litter is a problem and we want to help.
Yankee Spirits and others here in Attleboro are asking Heroux and the Municipal Council to work with us to find a solution for cleaning up the town — possibly including additional recycling bins, community education programs, and more frequent garbage collections — without taking meaningful sales out of our community in a downturn.
Let’s say “no” to this one-off small bottles ban, and come together for the better of our local economy.
Ray Roy Attleboro
