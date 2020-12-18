To the editor:
(Re: “Deposit isn’t solution for nip bottles,” guest column by Mayor Paul Heroux, Opinion, Dec .16.)
A deposit on nips doesn’t stop drinking and driving. Nips contributing to drinking and driving is a myth. As unsavory as a driver drinking a nip and tossing it is; they are not (in most cases) driving intoxicated. Does the deposit hinder the driver from littering? No, but a deposit will encourage someone to pick it up and cash in. Currently, industry estimates in Mass are 70% of cans are redeemed for the deposit. Surely nip bottles could be similar.
The issue of petrochemicals is being addressed at the corporate level. Seven out of nine top spirit companies are committed to an eco-friendly bottle by 2022. The state currently has legislation on the floor being championed by Attleboro’s own state representative, Jim Hawkins. In the meantime, a ban would result in a loss of $1.2 million in revenue (from nips alone) to our small businesses. The litter bugs will buy them in surrounding towns and we will still deal with the litter, while crippling our small businesses. I wasn’t at the first meeting to hear the spirits’ lobbyist; but I was at the second to hear the lobbyist from Newton and Acton speak for the ban. I also heard from a resident of Falmouth. As a citizen at that meeting stated: “Let Attleboro decide what’s best for Attleboro.” At that second meeting there were 6-8 Attleboro residents who spoke in opposition. Not one resident spoke in favor of the ban.
Sean McNamara
Attleboro
