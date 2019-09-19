To the editor:
Jim Hand’s Sept. 17 article, “Paycheck deductions for family medical leave law set to start Oct. 1,” raised some interesting points.
In the article, Hand quotes state Rep. Jay Barrows and Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce and a former board member of the US Chamber of Commerce. Barrows, in addition to being a state representative, is a past president and current board member of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce. Both Barrows and Massachusetts chambers of commerce have a history of opposing paid family leave.
I can personally recall a time in 2006 when a spokesperson for the Tri-Town Chamber openly expressed the rather cynical view that such leave would be used by employees as an excuse to look for another job.
Barrows and Lank claim that “confusion” for employers has been created by the new Family and Medical Leave Law because of “part-time employees” and “independent contractors.” On the contrary, this “confusion” over which employees are covered by the new law is largely the result of businesses creating their own hardship.
The self-serving practice of hiring “part-time employees” and “independent contractors,” rather than hiring full-time employees, is routinely done to avoid paying overtime, health insurance or other benefits to their workers.
It also reduces the chance that employees will seek to form a union.
One cannot deny that implementation of new laws can sometimes produce growing pains, but in this case, the views expressed by Barrows and Lank are no more than the final shot in a war against employee benefits that they have already lost.
Dennis Naughton
Foxboro
