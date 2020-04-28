Be careful taking advice from Trump
To the editor:
I know Sun Chronicle letter to the editor writers Bob Foley, Jim Rowan, Elizabeth Bristol and Doug Gobin are very loyal to President Trump. But I want to make a strong suggestion to all of them: Do not put any disinfectant or neon lights in your bodies. It’s very dangerous.
William Gallant
Attleboro
