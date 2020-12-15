To the editor:
I read with interest the lead story in the Weekend Edition regarding whether people plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available. (Will you get it? Page A1, Dec. 12-13)
One respondent to The Sun-Chronicle’s Face Book page reminded me of a discussion that I have had many times at my pharmacy counter before my retirement. Patients would often tell me that they did not wish to receive a flu vaccine because “I’ve never been vaccinated and I’ve never had the flu.”
My standard response was, “I know a man who never looks both ways before he crosses the street, and he’s never been hit by a car. Do you think that’s because he’s really smart, or really lucky?”
Please be smart. COVID-19 can be deadly, as can the flu. Make sure all of your immunizations are up-to-date, including COVID-19! If you are still unsure, ask your health care provider for advice.
Tom Keogh
Mansfield
