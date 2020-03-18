To the editor:
I’m a college senior dismayed by the sentiment expressed by incessant opinionist Bob Foley in “Just dropped on us? Really?” (Letters to the editor, March 17).
The letter, a prime example of the kind of kick-’em-while-they’re-down writing that has characterized Foley’s lengthy and inauspicious editorial career, excoriates Wheaton College students for expressing “sadness” and “disappointment” at their forced removal from the campus at which they’ve lived and studied for years. “I fear for (college students’) ability to handle any real crisis that might present itself to their cloistered existence,” Foley moans.
Students of residential liberal arts colleges like Wheaton rely on their schools for education, housing, food, and healthcare, and pay a tuition bill that is commensurately hefty. To abandon college life on extremely short notice is not a “minor inconvenience”; it’s a significant life shake-up and a cataclysmically disappointing return on investment.
When my college shuttered last week, I was lucky enough to be able to return to a safe, loving family home, but thousands of American college students without stable home situations have, over the past week, abruptly become homeless, jobless, and extremely vulnerable. I feel for them and worry about them. Foley should, too. Everyone should.
By and large, college students across the country have responded to the chaos of the past several days with grace and maturity, only to be met with sneers and smears from the likes of Foley. If only Foley had himself attended a school like Wheaton, he might better empathize with current Wheaton students’ sense of shock, as well as their legitimate fears for their collective future.
Sadly, though, the grammatical and syntactical errors that litter Foley’s all-too-frequent letters to the editor, give me doubt as to whether he has ever set foot in a classroom of any kind.
Robert Lane
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.