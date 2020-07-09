To the editor:
I see in the news and other media about the change people are looking at concerning our currency, replacing certain historic personalities with other historic persons. Well maybe with the climate of change we are experiencing now may well be the time.
But why replace one personality with another? I say lets keep historic persons in the history books and have our currency reflect our American core values. I believe in symbolism there is power that can stand the test of time. All through history symbolism has had an impact on human life. So with that, here are my nominations for our new U.S. currency — some may agree some may be offended.
The $1 bill: “Pride in country” symbolized by the American flag.
The $2 bill: “Equal justice for all” symbolized by the scales of justice.
The $5 bill: “Liberty for all” symbolized by the Liberty torch.
The $10 bill: “Freedom” symbolized by the American bald eagle.
The $20 bill: “Peace” symbolized by a dove and an olive branch.
The $50 bill: “Respect for all” symbolized by clasping hands.
The $100 bill: “Human achievement” symbolized by the first lunar landing which would never have been done without the consorted efforts of many people of different backgrounds pulling together with a common goal.
So keep historic persons in the history books as history and not examples of political sway.
Ron Beland
Attleboro
