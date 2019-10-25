To the editor:
I recently read a review written by Lynne Olson in The New York Times Sunday book section.
Olson has written several books on the pre-World War II period and I respect her opinions. She was reviewing a new book by Tim Bouverie called “Appeasement, Chamberlain, Hitler, Churchill and The Road to War.”
In part she writes “Particularly timely is the books examination of Neville Chamberlain.
It highlights the dangers to a democracy of a leader who comes to power knowing little or nothing about foreign policy, yet imagines himself an expert and bypasses the other branches of government to further his aims.”
Is this all stating to sound a little familiar?
Ted Moxham
Attleboro
