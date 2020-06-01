To the editor:
In the April 29 edition of The Sun Chronicle a letter on the Opinion Page by Bill Darcey (“Biden is a true leader, besting Trump on his worse day”) rambles on bashing President Trump. This in response to my letter of April 24 (“Democrats hurting themselves with Biden”).
I never mentioned Trump and the total content of my opinion was what I consider dementia on the part of Joe Biden. In addition to his being incompetent the Biden family is rife with corruption. Don’t take my word for it, do your own research.
The Biden family has been cashing in on Joe’s political positions for decades. I can’t provide details here in this word-restricted opinion page, but you can research it yourself and find the truth about Biden.
We have all watched the video of Biden laughing about his quid pro quo regarding a billion dollars of aid to Ukraine. Yet he gets a complete pass. Why? In addition, this family lacks any moral fiber.
So anyone wishing to bash this letter I ask that you defend Biden. This not about Trump, has nothing to do with Trump. This is about Joe Biden. Do your best to defend him. Good Luck.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
