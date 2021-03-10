To the editor:
Re: Letter to the editor from Aldo Ferrario (“Stage was set when Esper was fired,” Voice of the Public, March 5).
So now Ferrario is a full-fledged conspiracy theorist. Another hypocritical left diatribe from the king of them all in this newspaper.
Ferrario, you have to let go of Donald Trump, free yourself, wake up and move on. Why not focus on the destruction of America as we know it that is happening right before your eyes under the leadership of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and the Green Gang running the country?
It has become crystal clear that President Joe Biden is just a puppet and will do as told.
Everything that President Donald Trump had done for this country — the creation of the greatest economic boom in history; jobs for all walks of life in our country; highest employment numbers for Blacks, Asians and Hispanics; our lessened dependence on foreign energy; safe keeping from Middle Eastern terrorists; a firmer control on border crossings, etc. — are being systematically destroyed by his controllers, and Biden just moves his mouth as they pull his strings.
And those borders. Bring in the illegals! Eventually they will vote Democrat after you take care of their every need. We can’t open schools, we can’t go out to eat, we can’t go to a ballgame, our children can’t play sports and socialize properly, we can’t go to work … but let’s teach the illegals, let’s allow them to take jobs from American citizens.
We have a long four years ahead of us with this band of outlaws now running the country. My half brain tells me all you are doing is setting yourselves up for a revival of all you despised and ruined the country over with your hatred and vindictiveness. Those chains must be weighing you down. The Democrats were responsible for the hatred and discourse the country has seen over the last year.
We were on the fast track of greatness for the American people, but all was ruined in your quest for power and control of the people with your socialist ideology. Trump was in your way, wasn’t he?
The left will destroy the country in its quest to get even with Trump.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
