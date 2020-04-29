To the editor:
In the April 24 edition of The Sun Chronicle, there is yet another letter by someone mouthing the “Fox and Friends” talking point that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is senile. (“Democrats hurting themselves with Joe Biden” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public.)
I have watched Biden on pretty much every cable news show, every network late night entertainment show, C-Span, etc., etc.; my DVR is programmed to record every one of Biden’s appearances. I have been proud of almost all of those appearances, many have brought me to tears because he is so real. Biden is empathy personified. The current occupant of the White House is a clear and present danger. He has no empathy. He worships the almighty dollar, which is why he only took notice of the coronavirus pandemic when it affected the stock market.
It is ironic that demonstrators against the current situation carry Donald Trump paraphernalia, as he is the one responsible for the current situation through his ignorance and lack of leadership.
While Biden wrote an op-ed in USA Today in January which now seems beyond prescient, Trump was saying “it will all work out”, was a hoax, would magically disappear and disregarded medical and science experts and has even publicly given dangerous advice to desperate people.
Trump is unqualified to hold high office and is a danger who has, through his incompetence and regard for only himself, ruined lives, businesses and governments. His self-serving daily outbursts serve only to show to anyone with even a partially open mind that this emperor wannabe has no clothes, no feelings, no soul.
Biden has faults but on his worst day he is better than this horror show he opposes.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
