A socialist agenda
To the editor:
The chaos/crisis at the southern border is not due to the Biden administration’s incompetence — it is by design. The Biden administration, banning the press from the border, offers our tax dollars to undocumented immigrants i.e., Social Security, healthcare, cash assistance, hotel stays/housing, phones, and cable/internet. But most importantly, a pathway to citizenship in three years, just in time for the 2024 election. Every single American citizen should be outraged that the Biden administration is importing voters right before our eyes.
I have heartfelt compassion for my fellow Americans as charity begins at home. When former President Donald Trump left office, the border was secure. The socialist Biden administration is destroying this country right before our very eyes.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
