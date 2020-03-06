To the editor:
The South Carolina landslide for Joe Biden was the precipitating event of the primary season. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out, and hundreds of thousands of voters quickly reassessed who would lead a unified Democratic party. Voters flocked to Biden for a stunning victory on Super Tuesday.
What’s new is that voters were performing political calculations, realizing that this primary season is not just about picking a favorite. It’s about defeating a corrupt, divisive and anti-democratic president.
Like many, Biden was not my first or even second choice. But his character and integrity will stand in stark contrast to the most morally bankrupt president in U.S. history.
President Donald Trump knows this and famously tried to smear him in Ukraine. It looks like the president’s worst fears are coming true.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
