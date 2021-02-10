To the editor:
Re: “Executive orders and pork barrel spending. Welcome aboard Mr. President,” by Bob Foley (Opinion, Feb. 5)
I only needed to note “pork barrel” in the headline and, with a speed-read of the lengthy body, know that his distrust of big (now becoming adequate) government and his misunderstanding of federal budgeting, borrowing and spending, without ensuing inflation or deflation through several years’ periods and managing our nation’s debt, was beyond his understanding.
It’s not the oligarchs’ money to worry about borrowing and spending, but ours, to borrow and intelligently spend — The People’s!
The oligarchs complain about every single expenditure — as it were theirs — and every regulation that would benefit the people and not them.
The blundering and ignorant recent Trumpist government, funded by contributions from avaricious oligarchs, recently awarded $1.8 trillion of “pork” tax reductions, mostly to oligarchs and a pittance to us, the people, further eroding our wealth. It further fed the inequality and resultant rancor dividing us.
The Biden administration is obviously moving to further federal borrowing of $1.8 trillion and to spend it for recovery for all of us from the pandemic and to stem the further ripoff of The People by the oligarchs, hopefully by adequately taxing them and their hoards of dollars.
I predict that with the full $1.8 trillion, Biden will lead us from near-fascism to a vibrant republic.
I suggest that Foley and his Trumpist ilk read up on Keynesian economic theory, which properly applied, will do the best job for America. I think that the forming Biden government understands this and with us progressives nipping at their heels, will do just that.
Foley does well to question many expenditures in Biden’s current bill and he and we must push our legislators — Congressman Jake Auchincloss and Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren — to quickly defend or work to excise them.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
