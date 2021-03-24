A smoke and mirror act
To the editor:
Though the facilities used to house migrant children during the previous administrations was considered draconian, luckily the Biden administration has come up with a practical, presumably more comfortable solution: shipping containers (at least to the non-expert eye).
Oddly enough, the media has been discouraged from touring the facilities, but Project Veritas was on the case and managed to obtain footage of young people sleeping on foil mats with foil covers on the hard ground.
Though someone was kind enough to provide the newcomers with snazzy T-shirts, I doubt they will be much protection against the highly contagious COVID.
The recent sight of the president falling, regardless of what spin it was given, does not inspire confidence. One would prefer a leader who can stand up against strong winds, both literally and otherwise.
The impression of President Biden as increasingly disoriented and frail elderly man, however much the media works to disguise it, makes me feel like we’re living through the tale “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” which does not bode well for the situation at our border or in the White House itself.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
