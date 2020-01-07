To the editor:
Mansfield letter writer Aldo Ferrario, just doesn’t get it after all these years (“Manfield’s taxes are proving too much for elderly,’ Jan. 3, Opinion).
Big government begets bigger government. The beast needs to be fed and he eats money. There is no such thing as a temporary tax.
Liberals, as yourself, should know that. If you, or anyone in Mansfield, thinks it will just go away in 20 years, I have a bridge for sale, that only liberals can cross. Posted on that bridge will be the words, “jump if you wish a conservative will catch you.”
You of all people should understand how taxes work. Many liberals are too shortsighted to see what lies ahead. I understand, you never saw this coming, but this is the reality of always wanting everything put in front of you. Now, the chickens are coming home to roost. All those big projects that you never said no to are going to be laying a big egg at your door.
The burden of fiscal responsibility is one we all share, regardless of party affiliation. Vigilance is necessary to make sure that taxpayer monies are spent wisely. Unfortunately, your last paragraph speaks volumes.
The good citizens of Attleboro will soon feel your pain. They, too, are now beginning to pay for a new $260 million high school. If they think that this tax is going to disappear, in years to come, that bridge is going to be very crowded and the beast will be that much bigger. Good luck in either case.
Howard S. Levine
Raynham
