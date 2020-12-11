To the editor:
In Massachusetts, first responders are required by law to take stroke patients to the closest hospital, regardless of the stroke’s severity.
Unfortunately, the closest hospital is not always the best hospital.
In July, the Massachusetts Senate passed a bill (Senate Bill 2835) that would change this law by ensuring patients experiencing the most severe cases of stroke are transported to hospitals capable of performing procedures to remove the blood clot causing the stroke, restore blood supply to the brain, and save threatened tissue.
I am urging House Speaker Robert DeLeo to schedule a vote on this bill.
I personally know how important it is. I was just 21 years old when I had my first of four strokes.
The first hospital I went to with stroke symptoms sent me home. Thankfully I followed up with another hospital for treatment.
Today at age 44, I have survived four strokes, a rare brain disease and two brain bypass surgeries. I am one of the fortunate ones who is living as a mom, wife, friend, daughter and sister.
It is critical that stroke patients like me get proper medical attention immediately. With the leadership of our state lawmakers, we can minimize the long-term effects of stroke and prevent death.
Lisa Deck
North Attleboro
