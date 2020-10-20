To the editor:
It seems all hell has broken loose over the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Women are outraged because Roe v Wade could be overturned and millions of others are concerned about losing the health care they have through the ACA.
Both of these groups of people are aiming their anger toward the Republican party, but they clearly have the right to confirm and seat this judge under the Constitution.
If people want to vent their anger, they should aim it directly at the former, recently passed, Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Yes, I know she has done some great things in her life but President Obama approached her in his last term in office asking her if she would resign (retire) so he could appoint a younger judge to take her place. She refused.
She was already in poor health at the time but in my opinion her ego outweighed her better judgment in this matter.
She could have gracefully stepped down and paved the way for a younger judge to take her place, thus cementing that seat for decades to come.
Her self-serving decision has now come back to haunt us all as we will be stuck with the polar opposite of what she stood for her entire life.
I feel Judge Ginsburg was basking in all the publicity and praise she had been receiving in recent years, even having a documentary made about her life, and the struggles she faced to become a Supreme Court justice.
Obama was looking to the future while she was stuck in the present. Oh how different things would be right now if she had done the right thing and stepped aside.
Her decision will haunt liberals, like myself, for decades to come.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
