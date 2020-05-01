To the editor:
Re: “Dropping ‘Bombardier’ from AHS moniker is insulting to veterans,” by Joe Murphy (Voice of the Public, April 30).
B-52’s flying from U-Tapao Air Force Base not only dropped bombs on Vietnam in support of U.S. ground troops, but also in Laos and Cambodia.
These bombings were a part of our campaign of dropping millions of tons of explosives in southeast Asia over a period of nine years. In Laos it was the equivalent of a planeload of bombs every eight minutes. This is a sobering amount of destruction and mayhem. There are still live and undetonated bombs today all over Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.
Some of these undetonated bombs are cluster bombs and when detonated small pieces of metal fly through the air in order to maim anyone who may be near, similar in philosophy to the homemade bombs used by Dzhokar Tsarneav (Boston Marathon bomber).
In Laos children are taught nursery rhymes to remember to avoid any bombs they may find.
If Attleboro High School decides to keep Bombardier as its nickname it could do worse than to have its students learn these nursery rhymes as fight songs.
Our bombs are still killing. Hail, hail, here’s to the victors.
Kevin Smith
Attleboro
