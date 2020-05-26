To the editor:
In the Thursday, April 30 edition of The Sun Chronicle, there appears a letter to the editor, which is somewhat interesting in its limited fashion, and quite pointless as well. To be honest, until now I had not been aware of any proposed name change for any sports team of players attending the new Attleboro High School. Perhaps the idea was a version of “out with the old, in with the new.” Perhaps a contest could be run, among all the high school attendees (nonbrain-washed nonvets fortunately), as to what the sports team’s maiden moniker ought to be. In this way, they would be satisfied (in most instances), with the chosen name as they would have participated directly in the process.
The “name game” is nothing new, of course. Various groups, ethnicities, etc., have often sought “a more appropriate name change” for one team or another. In my opinion, the jury is still out in many instances. Perhaps, to instill a proper sense of fear and respect in their opponents, the Attleboro stalwart sportsters could be known as the Attleboro black and blue?
Now as to the central question about bombardiers. They are indeed bombers. I wonder how the fanatic, dedicated foreign bombardiers felt as they steered their commandeered aircraft into American buildings.
What was going through the manacled minds of the frenetic fanatic Japanese bombardiers as they flew through the skies on their malevolent mission to Hawaii? Finally, after they “dropped their nuclear loads” on the thousand of innocents at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, did these super-obedient military tools of the higher-up echelons ever, afterwards, have any second thoughts, regrets, or night-shattering nightmares over what they had, knowingly, set into motion?
Animals (Lions, Tigers, Bears), Dolphins, Panthers and Seahawk, colors (Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Blues, Boston’s Embarrassed hose), all show some imagination, and don’t bring us frightful images and memories. Bombardiers did/do one thing — bring death, destruction and disaster whenever and wherever they strike.
I am, in my own way, just as patriotic as any member of the military. I feel no special need (unlike most veterans), to point out to anyone who I am. I am what and who I am. And, I am proud, not arrogant as well.
Don’t we already have one war, with coronavirus taking place here and now? Why do some people feel that we need constant reminders of any other conflicts? Isn’t good sportsmanship, and lasting peace a viable option/alternative any more? I think it is and should be.
David Daugman
Attleboro
