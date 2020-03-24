Bored at home? Get a jump on Earth Day by cleaning up your neighborhood
In this time of pandemic ...
When I thought about something to do in these days of social isolation, I decided to engage in my annual Earth Day litter patrol a few weeks early.
In the half mile stretch of my street where there are many houses and a couple sections of woods, there were the usual assortment of cans, bottles, cups, and other items. As you can imagine, it’s very disheartening to see the way in which non-caring people dispose of their trash along the roadside.
Most appalling was to see so many alcohol nip bottles along the way. I picked up 136, to be exact. There has been talk of a 5 cent deposit on these containers, or even better, instituting a ban on them. Legislators need to address this issue which involves safe driving as well as litter control, so my next step is to contact them on taking action.
On a beautiful, sunny day consider doing a litter patrol yourself. Many roads in the area could use a clean-up, and it could well serve as a learning opportunity for young people.
Tricia Svendsen
Attleboro
