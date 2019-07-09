To the editor:
After reading the letter to the editor by Aldo Ferrario on July 8 (“GOP: Party that operates on peddling fear”), I feel that a fair and honest response is in order.
He does such a disservice to our way of life in the U.S.A. Both political parties have been a disappointment when it comes to running our country and trying to bring us together as one. Probably never happen with the Washington establishment being the way it is.
I agree with him on the mistakes of the GOP, but can he deny that the Democrats after our country’s Civil War created and formed the KKK. And kept it around for almost a century with their active participation and coverups. Democratic President B. Obama and his diverse appointees did quite a bit more harm then good with their soft foreign strategy (Uranium sales to Russia; billions to Iran; lack of incentives to other trouble spots especially North Korea; basically kissing rings and some other body parts in his an apology tour blaming America for the world’s problems).
As far as anything positive to say (especially about today’s America), the Dems truly are sticking to their guns to divide our country for their future dreams of winning elections.
The United States of America was founded on principles of justice and laws. Why does it seem to me that today the Dems have two forms of justice — only their way or against the GOP and break the country’s existing laws to suit their agenda of liberalism. Or why doesn’t both political adversaries do their job in Congress to change or update immigration laws for instance.
My take on racial issues — we should immediately drop the reference of the profile African-Americans. Every citizen is an American and should be treated as such. This distinction does nothing to resolve their plight for justice. Slavery was a thing of the past and should not be referenced a political tool.
Paul Ruzanski
Attleboro
