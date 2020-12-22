Bottom line: Trump failed in leadership
To the editor:
It was discouraging to read Bob Foley’s column as he continues to pump up Donald Trumps tires. (“A paradigm shift led by Donald Trump,” Opinion, Dec. 18)
Yes, I’m sure Trump played a role in the successful vaccine creation. It may have even been a positive role.
However, his lack of competent leadership leading up to the vaccine rollout cannot be ignored.
If he had promoted the simple advice of public health experts to wear a mask and social distance many lives may have been saved. It’s unclear to me what his motives were for not doing so.
I for one am ready to move on from Donald Trump and his every-man-for-himself policies.
Our local front line heroes at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the Community VNA would be grateful for decreased case loads if we all follow respected professional guidelines.
Geoffrey Gallant
Foxboro
