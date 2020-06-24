To the editor:
Kevin Doyle’s letter to the editor of June 16, “Candidate’s appeal makes mockery” tries to establish some kind of sinister behavior from Walter Wilk, a candidate for Mansfield’s Select Board.
The process of having a voter use only one of several election votes is called “bullet voting.” It allows a voter to concentrate the power of his or her vote to only one candidate, usually the voter’s favorite candidate. I learned about ‘bulleting’ 50 years ago, as did Doyle, and I don’t think a single local, state or national election has ever been held where hundreds or thousands of ‘bullet’ votes were not legally counted toward a candidate’s total tally.
All the candidates for Select Board are ethically asking, “Will you vote for me?” not some other candidate’s name. Doyle, name the voting law shattered by Wilk and all the others by this voting request that will lead to a dreaded “subversion of the process?” Can you tell me just how the process is being subverted — to what? No voter has been held against their will or threatened harm to vote for just one candidate. The inalienable right to vote remains intact as the voter singularly decides who and how many votes will be cast on their secret ballot. Your outcries appear to be totally without merit, a sly method to try to discredit Wilk.
Instead, tell me how Wilk has not served Mansfield’s best interests? What grievous actions has he committed to Mansfield’s detriment? So far, he seems pretty smart to me.
Sandra Levine
Mansfield
