To the editor:
Ah, Monday morning and we have Bill Gouveia’s ramblings to ponder with our coffee. (“Trump deserves to be impeached,” Oct. 14, City & Town).
Bill says if you support how duly (but with illegal Democratic interference) elected President Trump runs the nation, you must be: ’in denial, woefully uninformed, or dishonest.’
C’mon Bill, come right out and quote your princess savior, Hillary Clinton. Call them for what they are, Deplorables.
C’mon Bill I know you can do it, say it, say it.
Someone asked the other day, “how can anyone like what Trump does?” When the question was answered with this question, “Are you better off than a few years ago?” the response was empty stuttering.
But, c’mon Bill, tell it like it is, you can say ‘Deplorables.’
Bob Foley
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.