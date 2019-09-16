To the editor:
Recently there has been a lot of reporting on a story about a bunch of businessmen, mostly from Rhode Island, for what that’s worth, growing pot in Attleboro. Off the top of my head, I’d say they’re all officers of the proposed retail/wholesale operation.
Let’s start with the state/city: the permit/licensing process is typically Massachusetts-slow to the point of agony, as with the little city of Attleboro who has to get in on the act doubling the BS for a license to sell a now legal weed.
Then, in steps the Attleboro Police Department, which, under color of law, raided the manufacturing facility and did endless calculations on the worth of this now-legal weed.
In defense of the police officers, they were doing their job and there’s not really anything wrong with that. It remains to be seen what the final outcome will be. The police are nothing more than tax collectors on this deal, and in the end, that’s what it will come down to, money.
The group of accused have had their permit applications/licenses suspended because of politics and money. Hopefully, they’ll get their pot back in time to open the operation they’ve envisioned.
The police will get credit for ... I don’t know, advanced calculus on pot grow operations?
If I were the court I wouldn’t let anyone destroy the weed because it does belong to these gentlemen, even though technically it’s illegal.
My thought is everything will be dismissed after paying a hefty fine, when in reality it is actually a tax which is what the whole thing is about.
Now, to address this pack of people forming corporations to grow said weed. Will you all please stop with the corny names for these pot stores:
Wellness centers, Hah! Healthy healing, Hah!
One of them is even trying to make a brand name, Ashli’s Farm or something. What a crock. These are pot farms and pot stores. Call them what they are. In Canada I’ve seen Hemp House, High Times Café to name a couple.
I’ve no dog in this fight. I don’t smoke pot or eat pot or have anything else to do with pot. But I don’t like what they’re doing to these guys when in fact all they’re trying to do is get a jump on the competition. And when the tax ... I mean fine ... is paid, everything will be fine
Ken Burns
Rehoboth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.