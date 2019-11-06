To the editor:
Twenty-three of Trump’s congressional allies made a spectacle of themselves by barging into the deposition of a Ukraine witness and blocking her testimony. They claimed to want an open hearing.
In other words, they wanted a media circus where partisan “questioning” is a platform for lambasting, grandstanding, and obstructing unfavorable testimony.
Because the Trumpians were denied their circus, they brought the circus to the secure hearing room.
These are the same people who spent years excoriating Hillary over email security.
But they had no problem violating national security in this specially outfitted room — for the sake of a stunt.
They were loudly protesting an “unfair process”. A process that Republicans themselves set up under Speaker John Boehner which allowed them to secretly question witnesses for a two years about Benghazi.
Now that the shoe is on the other foot, Trumpians are “outraged” about closed-door hearings, hearings that 46 Republicans have access to.
A dozen of those 46, who already have full access, were actually in the stunt group demanding entry.
In the era of Trump it’s just another deception aimed at the American people — more elaborate than usual — but a fraud nonetheless.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.