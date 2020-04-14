To the editor:
Grocery workers have been risking their health every day during this coronavirus epidemic, and it is clear that we need to be compensating them for this. They have contact with hundreds of people a day now, some of whom could be very sick. It is not yet required for customers to be wearing masks or gloves in stores, which is putting them at an even greater risk.
These employees must be compensated for their hard and dangerous work during these times. No one should be risking their life for a minimum wage job. Even though some are receiving hazard pay, this is usually only around a 10% increase (still often under $14 an hour).
Many workers who make minimum wage are living in poverty and barely scraping by. Their wages are too low to begin with, but it has suddenly become clear to us how important they really are to our society. The average citizens refuse to even go outside now, and yet we expect these employees to risk their lives for less than a livable wage.
If we all stand behind our grocery workers, we could help them get the wages they deserve.
Contact your local representatives, and together we can convince them how important it is to give these workers pay that is proportionate to their work and risk level.
The media can call grocery workers “heroes” and thank them all they want, but we need to give these people what they really need and deserve: a pay raise.
Colleen Weber
Mansfield
