Hooey on The Sun Chronicle’s stance on early voting
To the editor:
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the recent Sun Chronicle editorial, “Let’s rethink early voting for primaries.” (March 6, Opinion)
It’s really an admission that the Commonwealth’s Democrats did not achieve the result for which they were hoping.
This “tinkering,” known as early voting, is a failure and this newspaper is advocating more tinkering as a means to make such “engineering” work better, maybe ... hopefully.
Plainly, this state’s Democrat machine is trying to “re-invent the wheel.” What shape will it be next time?
From the beginnings of this nation, voting days were firmly established by law. The concept was to establish the people’s will as of a certain day or date. It should not be changed. The system has worked well for over 200 years and has proved to be just fine.
The Sun Chronicle’s advocacy to “re-tune” early voting is falsely couched with the drapes of “it will increase the voter turnout percentage ... so it’s a good thing.” Absolute baloney!
Maybe this sort of hooey would not be published if we all had more snow to shovel this year.
Jerry Chase
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.