To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle’s Opinion Page of April 30 contained an article entitled “Our View -- The election must go on." So far, I completely agree. However, due to the current pandemic situation all of us are attempting to contend with, this article continues in an attempt to convince the reader that:
1. In-person voting must be minimized.
2. Mail-in voting should be expanded as much as possible.
3. Mail-in voting has had a successful track record, and that during 2018, turn-out was 15.5 percentage points higher in states that allowed voting my mail. However, this article does not address how many of this 15.5% increase might have been the result of ballots cast by individuals ineligible to vote, ballots cast by voters previously known to be deceased, multiple ballots cast by the same individual, etc.
4. Accusations by anyone that mail-in voting could possibly be tainted, corrupt or prone to fraud is not supported by evidence despite this same article stating that “the truth is that fraud is rare." Isn’t this a statement validating that, on it’s merits, there actually is evidence of fraud? Again, this same article states that concerns about mail-in fraud are largely bogus. So, I’m confused. Either there is no evidence of fraud that exists or fraud is rare or that mail-in fraud is largely bogus. Where these are contradictory statements, I guess it’s up to us to choose the one we wish to believe.
5. This article reminds us that “our leaders must ensure that the election will be honest and fair” (the second statement in this article where I completely agree.)
Now I ask everyone, given the above, what could possibly go wrong with a national election conducted in-abstention?
If only the media personnel who participated in authoring this article had looked a little deeper, they might have discovered there is a group called Judicial Watch which conducts oversight efforts monitoring the accuracy of the national election process. Judicial Watch has filed lawsuits attempting to require a number of states to clean up their voter rolls. So, my suggestion is to wear a mask, gloves and maintain social distancing (which is what the entire world is being asked to do) and show up to vote with a valid form of identification in hand.
Richard M. Kieltyka
North Attleboro
