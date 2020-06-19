To the editor:
Mansfield will be voting for two Select Board seats in its upcoming town elections. Three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.
I was very troubled to see that one of these candidates is asking people to vote only for him. Asking people to forfeit their right to vote for all the available Select Board positions is undemocratic and, frankly, arrogant.
Walter Wilk, who is running for a position on the Mansfield Select Board, sent an email on May 20 that concluded with this:
“When your ballot arrives, I ask you vote for only me as your next Select Board Member.”
This is an outrageous thing for a candidate to ask. There are two Select Board positions on the ballot this year, but Wilk is asking people to cast one ballot and vote only for him.
This is clearly an effort to manipulate the democratic process and, in bad faith, increase his chances of success. This is not how our democratic system was intended to work. We have two Select Board positions to vote for and, I can tell you, I will be voting for both positions — and neither of my votes will go to the candidate who tries to subvert the process by asking people to abridge their inalienable right to vote.
Kevin Doyle
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.