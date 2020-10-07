To the editor:
In a recent letter Mike Murphy says he can’t as a Christian vote for Trump because he is a liar, has no principles and is hypocritical. (“Truth is what should matter most,” Voice of the public, Oct. 6.)
I guess he can’t vote for Joe Biden either.
Biden has a history of lying and plagiarism. And principles?
He has been accused by multiple women of inappropriate contact. He has made numerous questionable statements about race and he has flip-flopped on his positions so many times it’s hard to know what they actually are. But he and his party currently support abortion.
As some unknown person once said: “A vote is not a valentine, you aren’t confessing your love for the candidate. It’s a chess move for the world you want to live in.”
Judy Logan
Rehoboth
