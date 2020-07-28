To the editor:
Shame on The Sun Chronicle for publishing the Dave Granlund editorial cartoon, “Who’s got a higher batting average” on the July 24 Opinion page.
The cartoon is an insult to law enforcement officers everywhere.
The Sun Chronicle claims to be objective but time and again they have proven to be a print version of MSNBC, CNN and other media outlets spreading the vile, misleading and hateful gospel according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others on the radical left. They continue to divide our community with this type of inflammatory, sickening and disdainful commentary.
The Sun Chronicle owes all law enforcement professionals and their families an apology for publishing this insensitive piece of garbage.
I am grateful to our police officers for the service they provide to the residents of our community.
It is shameful The Sun Chronicle chooses to ridicule and insult our police officers rather than support them.
I hope and pray our residents will continue to back our police and public safety officials and offer them the kindness and respect they so richly deserve.
Leo Johnson
Attleboro
