Celebrate the success of Operation Warp Speed
To the editor:
It seems a shame that instead of celebrating the fact that Operation Warp Speed was successful, so many feel the need to stick to the “Orange Man Bad No Matter What” narrative which seems a sign of being a poor victor, as Joe Biden is now the president-elect.
Though I was a child during the 1980s, I have a feeling that many Americans would have been thrilled if the president, elected politicians on both sides and the mainstream media during that decade had had such a timely response to the AIDS epidemic rather than ignoring it or squabbling about allocation of funds. Imagine all the lives that might have been saved had there been less stigma and more acknowledgment of a worldwide crisis that would not magically disappear unless addressed head-on. (True, there is still arguing about COVID funding, but the fact is a vaccine finally exists and will be available soon.)
So, even though this is just going to generate more letters repeating their usual positions, I would like to congratulate President Trump and his administration for successfully executing Project Warp Speed. Could they have done better? Yes, but that could be applied to every individual who faces an unexpected crisis, president or not.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
