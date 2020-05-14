To the editor:
Only in America, can a United States citizen speak so negative and grossly about the president of our country, and not got thrown in jail, or severely punished physically.
Why do celebrities and elected officials make insulting jokes about Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence and think it's always true what they hear or read.
Jimmy Kimmel, for one, insults in his monologue. Is this suppose to make us laugh? Is this entertaining? This week he stated as fact that Pence pretended to carry heavy boxes of personal protective equipment to Woodbine Rehab & Health Care Center in Virginia on Thursday, when they were empty boxes for the cameras. This was absolutely untrue. Yet, nothing is mentioned again of this statement being proven as false fact.
This is our "time out season," getting back to what matters in our lives, a wake up call from God, wonder if our Lord was ever on anyone's mind to talk with Him now ... Yes, human interaction is an essential part of life, and it's affected everyone.
We are trying to see positivity in this situation and spread joy, and the news media spreads quickly as a virus, spreading thoughts in our minds that hurt not heal.
Dolores Spencer
Attleboro
