To the editor:
It has come to my attention that some candidates and residents are awaiting the United Regional Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement of candidates in some of our communities’ local elections, or discussions regarding the candidates’ track records of working with the chamber.
Let me make it perfectly clear that the United Regional Chamber of Commerce does not, under any circumstances, endorse candidates in any race.
A membership based corporation, the United Regional Chamber of Commerce represents 16 communities. We are open and willing to work with officials in the cities and towns within our region. In fact, we notify town and city officials and invite them to our events and welcome their participation.
Further, we expect that local officials will refer new businesses to our chamber, since our mission is to enhance the economic well-being of each member business as well as the well-being of the overall business community.
We facilitate educational opportunities, networking events, and a resourceful knowledge base to help our members’ businesses of all sizes. We are here to develop effective relationships with the officials of each community because we are not only a chamber of commerce, we are a chamber of connections.
Of course, we would like to see more participation from the officials within our region. The United Regional Chamber of Commerce participates on many boards, committees, and panel discussions regarding local and state business-related topics. And, our door is always open to welcome new ideas and opportunities for collaboration.
We take great pride in being a strong voice for our membership. And, we support our businesses by referring them to prospective clients.
Therefore, as I stated previously, if you are looking for a candidate endorsement, you will not get it from the United Regional Chamber of Commerce. But, if you are looking for goods or services, we will be more than happy to refer you to one of our member businesses.
Jack Lank
