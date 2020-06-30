It’s not ‘us against’ them
To the editor:
If the police academies stop teaching “it’s them against us” and spend more time on the Bill of Rights, that would be a start.
Police departments should not need AR47s, hand grenades nor tanks to arrest weed growers or users, drunks, quell family fights, or stop speeders. As I began my 97th year on Sunday, I can remember as a child, a policeman was a friend and we were proud to see him. So what happened?
We are not your enemy but, family members, lovers, workers ... U.S. citizens.Your unions must change. Use your comman sense. We need you all.
Joseph Aloyius Kelly
North Attleboro
