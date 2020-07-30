Childish and disrespectful
To the editor:
On a recent Saturday, we went to the nearby shore. My “Trump 2020” bumper sticker was torn off my bumper while we were having dinner. In the past few weeks, I have had two “Trump 2020” yard signs ripped down and taken away.
Why do people do these childish and mean things? What happened to respect, free speech, tolerance, open mindedness?
It’s only if you agree with them. Otherwise, it’s damage, destroy, disrespect, cancel. It’s a one-way street.
Richard Baker
Rehoboth
