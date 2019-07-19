Choice for 2020 is clear: Freedom or life under Trump
To the editor:
It’s amazing to listen to Daffy Donald Trump attack four women who were elected by a majority of people from the districts they represent. This fact makes them more legitimate than Trump who lost his election by close to 3 million votes. He won by an outdated system that allows the loser to become the winner. We must be the only country in the world who hold free elections to have such a moronic system that elects someone to the highest office in the country.
These four women speak for the people of the districts they represent, not the entire country, but they have a right to be heard and push for things the voters put them there to do. Trump tries to label the entire Democratic party as Socialist, which they are not. For my part I would rather be on the side of people with Socialist ideas than people from the alt-right who support Trump and his hate speech. This is all he has to give them because he has no ideas — it’s just spin and lies, day in and day out.
People who support Trump do not like to be labeled ignorant, racist, or hateful, but that is just what they are.
These people actually cannot tell the difference between the truth and a lie. Trump is trying to turn America into an authoritarian form of government where anyone who speaks against him will be silenced or attacked. To my way of thinking, anyone supporting Trump is actually against America, not for it. You are the people who do not like our Constitution or rule of law. Thank God for the Socialist ideas that gave us Medicare and Social Security and so much more.
At least the 2020 election is a clear choice. Would you like to live in a country like North Korea or Russia under Trump or an America that works for all the people?
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
