City councilors, please reject proposed nip ban
To the editor:
Next week, Attleboro Municipal Council will again discuss Mayor Paul Heroux’s proposal to ban small 50ml bottles of liquor. We are asking council members to take a hard look at the consequences of this policy and ultimately vote no.
Those who believe the beverage industry is doing well in this time are mistaken. We work for an alcohol distributor. Our income is entirely dependent on sales commissions, and because of the pandemic, we’re down 52% from last year.
This has been especially stressful since we’re expecting our first child. The financial picture is either the same or worse for our Attleboro customers.
Those who say that the Chelsea and Falmouth bans have not had any adverse effects on the business community are also mistaken.
In Chelsea, retail data shows that there was an immediate, double-digit revenue drop for the small businesses. Meanwhile, retailers in nearby towns like Revere and East Boston, saw their sales increase. To this day, the Chelsea businesses have not recovered. Meanwhile, the Falmouth ban won’t take effect until next year, so we don’t actually know yet how those retailers will fare.
We’re hopeful that Attleboro City Council will reject a one-off ban that will only harm the local economy, and engage our business community on solutions that can actually clean up our town.
On Saturday, Attleboro’s spirits businesses — employers, employees, and family and friends — are organizing a safe and socially distanced litter pickup beginning at 1 p.m. at Yankee Spirits. All are welcome to join.
CJ and Amber Wyllie
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.