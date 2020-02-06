City leaf-raking program apparently isn’t for everyone
To the editor:
I am writing this letter in response to a letter I read praising the leaf-raking program in the city. It probably is a fantastic program for some people but it did not help me.
I called the Council on Aging to see if I could get my leaves raked this year because I recently lost my leg below the knee and was unable to do them because of this handicap. I called the Council on Aging sometime in late July. They were not too encouraging.
The person who answered the phone did not seem to know anything about such a program. When I finally got in touch with someone who did, she told me that the list was full and also that the same people from year-to-year fill the list. My question to her was why advertise such a program if no one new can get on the list. She said she would pass my message on.
This program is probably great for some people but not for everyone. It seems like a great program is only good for certain people and not everyone.
Peter Urban
Attleboro
