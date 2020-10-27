To the editor:
The amount of food and plastic trash on our streets is overwhelming efforts to remove it.
The plastic trash is poisonous to humans and our environment. The food trash attracts vermin.
Our cities need to prohibit plastic food and plastic water containers.
An equallyimportant issue is the garbage left in ditches and local streams and lakes by people who can’t afford garbage pick-up.
Mattresses, tires, and used furniture does not belong in our waterways, which are state-protected wetlands.
These problems can be addressed by the city if dumpsters were installed to collect otherwise wide scattered garbage.
Bill Rice
Attleboro
