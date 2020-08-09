To the editor:
I was shocked when the new trash bins arrived as they are so tiny. These tiny bins will cause a big weekly issue for most households. They also have a plastic indentation in the bin taking up some of the space. Life is tough enough lately and now little room to put your trash. I feel cheated by my city.
East Providence recently got new bins and the size we received they offered only to seniors that were alone and singles. Now we will be spending even more money on extra Attleboro trash bags and the driver will still have to get out of truck to pick these up. It seems like the wonderful citizen's of Attleboro get shorted again.
Sue Whitney
Attleboro
