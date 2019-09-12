To the editor:
I applaud Norton officials for trying something, anything, to get more people to vote.
However, I predict that this will have no effect on turnout, just as making voter registration easier has had no effect.
The problem isn’t that it’s difficult to register to vote or to actually go and vote.
It’s that voters have no interest in voting. They are disconnected from local government and see no reason to vote.
The solution is for our schools to reintroduce civics classes beginning at the elementary school level.
We must teach our youngest citizens from an early age how our system works and why it’s important for citizens to actively participate.
Until that happens voter turnout will continue to decline.
Daniel Donovan
North Attleboro
