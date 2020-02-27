Clarification on letter on OUI
To the editor:
I feel the need to clarify something that I wrote on Feb. 7 (“Our lawmakers won’t toughen OUI sentences,” Voice of the Public).
I wrote that for a fifth offense OUI in Massachusetts you won’t go to jail. This is simply not true. What was meant was, in most cases you won’t go to jail for the maximum sentence of five years (the sentencing guidelines call for up to five years in prison). When actually convicted of a fifth offense OUI, you most certainly are looking at some form of jail time. Often times, cases are pleaded out or reduced in order to institute justice, and lesser sentences are imposed that are designed to benefit all, as well as keep the criminal justice system moving forward.
Over the last 20 years, drunk driving arrests have gone down. That translates to better education and better police work. Regardless of the penalty imposed, let’s all pray for safer roadways for our citizens.
Mark DesLauriers
Attleboro
