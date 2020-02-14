To the editor:
What is disturbing about alleged ‘climate change’ is not the claim of its existence, but rather that its advocates assert that it is true and proven science.
Not so. It is manifestly unproven ... largely due to a decided insufficiency of genuine scientific evidence.
I can understand why many think it is true ... because the spirit of Josef Goebbels lives: “If you tell a lie often enough, the people will begin to believe it.” We can thank the mainstream American media for that phenomenon.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
