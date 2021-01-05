To the editor:
The most recent column penned by Bob Foley was long and foolish. (“Some year-end musings as a new year begins,” Opinion, Jan. 1)
My space is limited, however, it is important that I challenge and correct the most egregious of his observations.
In his musings, Foley criticized certain elected officials for getting COVID-19 vaccination shots before those “who are higher up on the priority list.” The names he listed were, of course, all Democrats.
What he doesn’t understand is that these elected Democrats were making public displays of getting these shots in order to fight against the life threatening Republican misinformation campaign that has now resulted in misguided Donald Trump followers refusing to take the vaccine.
Trump knew how serious this virus was. But he lied.
His enablers joined him by refusing to wear masks, attending Super Spreader events and telling everyone who supported them that the virus and the vaccine are nothing but a hoax, endangering the lives of all their constituents.
I have been told that Foley has distinguished himself with his service to our country and his years educating young people. I thank him for that.
But, please warn him that this kind of insidious, digression about a topic so important could result in his being stripped of any public respect or appreciation he may have earned in the past.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
