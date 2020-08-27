Guest column on school choice simply doesn’t add up
To the editor:
In an Aug. 20 guest column (“Maybe now we’ll get real ‘school choice,’”) Bob Foley calls on private school parents to enroll their children in public schools to cause in his words “one final push against the establishment.”
The inference of the column is that by enrolling the private school kids into public schools would cause chaos in the system and lead to changes that would ultimately benefit private schools by receiving long asked for concessions.
But, if we look at the numbers I think we can reasonably come to the conclusion that no such chaos would ensue. As an example, the City of Attleboro has approximately 1,700 students in high school with an average class size of 16. If suddenly every child currently in private school were to enroll (approximately 12%) the number of students would grow to about 1,900 and the average class size would grow to about 18. Adding two students to each classroom is hardly chaotic and considering the fact that most school expenses are fixed costs (buildings, administrative payroll, maintenance) the added cost would be negligible.
I, too, wish that all parents would enroll their kids in public school. I think the schools would be better as more parents who care about education would become more invested in public schools.
Some advocates of private schools continue to push the false narrative that they are providing financial relief to public education, but the truth is that this relief is very small. Just do the math.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
